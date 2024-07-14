Pokémon Go Beast Balls explained

Beast Balls are a rare type of Poké Ball in Pokémon Go that you get to use during special events that involve Ultra Beast Pokémon.

Ultra Beasts in Pokémon Go are difficult to catch, so these Beast Balls come in very hand at the end of Ultra raids, thanks to their high catch rate multiplier.

To help you understand them better, we've explained these special Poké Balls below, and go over how to get more Beast Balls in Pokémon Go.

What are Beast Balls in Pokémon Go?

Beast Balls are rare Poké Balls that you only use during Ultra Beast raids and encounters. Ultra raids are just a fancy Ultra Beast-skinned version of a five star raid, but Ultra Beasts would be incredibly hard to catch with other types of Poké Balls, which is why Beast Balls have a x20 catch rate multiplier.

Apart from this catch rate boost, Beast Balls are basically the same as Premier Balls in Pokémon go - they just look cooler. This means that just like Premier Balls, any Beast Balls remaining at the end of a raid or encounter are discarded.

How to get more Beast Balls in Pokémon Go

You need to perform better in Ultra raids to get more Beast Balls in Pokémon Go, as it's the exact same system that earning Premier Balls works off. A few ways you can get more Beast Balls at the end of an Ultra raid are:

Do more damage.

Fight in a Gym owned by your team.

Complete the raid quickly.

Basically, the better you and your raid team do, the more Beast Balls you'll get during your Ultra Beast encounter if you successfully defeat the raid boss.

Good luck fighting Ultra Beasts!