Pokémon Go announces major change to remote raiding, in what feels like a climbdown from pushing players to meet up

Remote Raid Passes are now usable for the first time within Pokémon Go to take part in Shadow Raids, the game's developer Niantic has announced.

It's a notable move by Niantic to allow Remote Raid Passes for an in-game activity that was originally designed to revitalise in-person play back in 2023, as the company looked to limit remote raiding following the era of Covid lockdowns.

Shadow Raids can be battled with Remote Raid Passes for a week, in what feels like something of a test for the idea ahead of a wider rollout. The move coincides with a new Shadow Pokémon in-game event, and a raid day for Shadow Legendary Pokémon Ho-Oh this weekend.

Until now, powerful Shadow Pokémon - harder hitting than their regular counterparts - have only been available in raids via in-person meet-ups.

This limitation was deliberate, and the allure of capturing Shadow creatures - in particular, Shadow Legendary Pokémon - was designed as way to get players back outside and raiding together.

Perhaps Niantic feels that the feature's limitations have now promoted as much in-person play as they were ever going to? Perhaps the introduction of Gigantamax Pokémon - another feature players must battle in-person in large groups - has taken its place? Or perhaps the ever-popular Remote Raid Passes are simply too lucrative to throttle in the same way going forward? Eurogamer has asked Niantic for comment.

