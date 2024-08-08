Pokémon Go Adventure Week Taken Over quest steps and rewards
Shadow Cresselia arrives in Pokémon Go!
Adventure Week: Taken Over, released during the Adventure Week: Taken Over event in August 2024, is an instalment in Pokémon Go's Team Rocket storyline.
This Pokémon Go quest sees Team Rocket causing trouble once again! To keep them in check you'll be tasked with defeating Rocket grunts, each of the Team Rocket Leaders and, eventually, Giovanni himself until you've completed all of the Adventure Week: Taken Over quest steps.
So read on to learn how to complete Adventure Week: Taken Over in Pokémon Go, so you can catch a Shadow Cresselia.
On this page:
'Adventure Week Taken Over' quest steps in Pokémon Go
Adventure Week: Taken Over is a Team Rocket-themed special research and you have until Tuesday 3rd September at 9:59am (local time) to claim it in Pokémon Go. Once you've claimed it, however, you'll be able to complete Adventure Week: Taken Over whenever you like since, as a Special Research quest, it doesn't have a deadline.
It's important to remember that the Shadow Pokémon you earn by defeating Giovanni is decided by exactly when you complete Adventure Week: Taken Over. This Pokémon was Shadow Cresselia upon release, but if you wait until Giovanni's Legendary Pokémon changes then you will get that new Pokémon instead.
You may also find yourself locked out of future Team Rocket-themed Special Research quests if you don't complete Adventure Week: Taken Over before their release. Don't worry if this happens though - if said new quest is still available, it will automatically unlock once Adventure Week: Taken Over is completed.
Below you'll find the Adventure Week: Taken Over quest steps and rewards in Pokémon - just be wary of spoilers.
Thank you to raggedy10 from reddit for the help with this information.
'Adventure Week: Taken Over' Step 1 of 5
- Catch 15 Pokémon - 5 Pinap Berries
- Purify 2 Shadow Pokémon - 10 Poké Balls
- Defeat 3 Team Go Rocket Grunts - 1 Mysterious Component
Rewards: 1500 XP, 500 Stardust and a Kabuto encounter.
'Adventure Week: Taken Over' Step 2 of 5
- Catch 20 Pokémon - 5 Pinap Berries
- Purify 5 Shadow Pokémon - 10 Great Balls
- Defeat 6 Team Go Rocket Grunts - 3 Mysterious Components
Rewards: 2000 XP, 1000 Stardust and an Omanyte encounter.
'Adventure Week: Taken Over' Step 3 of 5
- Defeat the Team Go Rocket Leader Arlo - 2500 XP
- Defeat the Team Go Rocket Leader Cliff - 2500 XP
- Defeat the Team Go Rocket Leader Sierra - 2500 XP
Rewards: 2500 XP, 1500 Stardust and one Super Rocket Radar.
'Adventure Week: Taken Over' Step 4 of 5
- Find the Team Go Rocket Boss - 10 Hyper Potions
- Battle the Team Go Rocket Boss - 10 Ultra Balls
- Defeat the Team Go Rocket Boss - 6 Max Revives
Rewards: 3000 XP, 2000 Stardust and an Aerodactyl encounter.
'Adventure Week: Taken Over' Step 5 of 5
- Claim reward - 1500 Stardust
- Claim reward - 1500 Stardust
- Claim reward - 1500 Stardust
Rewards: 6000 XP, 5000 Stardust and three Fast TMs.
How Adventure Week Taken Over works in Pokémon Go
Adventure Week: Taken Over was released in August 2024 during, unsurprisingly, the Adventure Week: Taken Over event and is an instalment in Pokémon Go's Team Rocket storyline.
To access this quest, you must first complete the 'tutorial' quest, A Troubling Situation. You may also need to complete any previous Team Rocket quests you might have, such as It's a Rocket World.
Each Team Go Rocket quest is based around defeating the crime organisation grunts, purifying Shadow Pokémon, the Team Rocket Leaders - Arlo, Cliff and Sierra - and Giovanni.
Don't forget that the highlighted Shadow Legendary released alongside this quest - Shadow Cresselia for Adventure Week: Taken Over - is not actually one of its rewards, instead being a reward for defeating Giovanni. Thanks to this, you can actually catch the current Shadow Legendary twice if you haven't finished the previous Team Rocket quest.
Aside from this, the Team Go Rocket quests work exactly the same as the other research quests, which challenge you to complete a number of objectives in a specific order.
Due to being a Special Research quest, Adventure Week: Taken Over does not expire so you can complete it whenever you like. We do recommend completing it before the next Team Rocket Taken Over / Invasion event though, because you may find you're unable to access the next quest in the series - typically released every three months - until you do.
The Shared Skies Season is here! Adventure Week has returned and sees the shiny rates for certain Fossil Pokémon boosted! Go Fest 2024 may have been and gone, but you can still play around with the Fusion mechanic. Meanwhile, ticket holders can finish Go Fest 2024: A Shadowy Caper and The Dusk Settles. Don't forget to try out Routes, Gift Exchange and Party Play while you're hunting down rare Pokémon, fighting in the Go Battle League or competing in PokéStop Showcases.
Tips for completing Adventure Week Taken Over in Pokémon Go
Below lie some tips to help you complete Adventure Week: Taken Over in Pokémon Go:
- Don't forget to use Pinap Berries when catching Shadow Pokémon to ensure you gather enough Candy to purify the Pokémon once it's yours.
- Keep an eye out for the Team Go Rocket Balloons, because the grunt, Team Go Leader and even the Giovanni battles you encounter through them all count towards this quest.
- Make sure you check the lineup possibilities before battling the three Team Go Rocket Leaders and Giovanni, so you can plan an effective team of counters.
- Since both the Leaders and Giovanni have a selection of Pokémon they can use, it's a good idea to scout out their team before properly defeating them - provided you have some healing items on standby for this first 'trail' encounter. You can do this by using a Pokémon which is guaranteed to defeat this first Pokémon, which will always be the same, and, once you know what they're second choice is, you can plan accordingly. Just remember that their lineup may change if you move to a different PokéStop.
Good luck completing Adventure Week: Taken Over!