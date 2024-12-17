Pokémon Go 2024 Holiday Part 1 Timed Research quest steps, rewards, and Collection Challenges

Holiday Part 1 marks the beginning of the end of 2024 in Pokémon Go. The Holiday event is divided into two parts - creatively named Part 1 and Part 2 - and spans a total of 11 days, with Holiday Part 1 ending on Sunday 22nd December at 9:59am (local time).

The event begins with the Holiday Part 1 Timed Research, Holiday Part 1 Collection Challenges, and event-exclusive research tasks in Pokémon Go, but you can expect a new selection of activities to arrive once Holiday Part 2 launches. This includes changes to the Pokémon spawning more frequently in the wild, new shiny Pokémon and changes to the raid lineup.

For now, however, make sure you take the time to hunt down the new costume Pokémon, Holiday Attire Dedenne, and make use of the Holiday Part 1 bonuses.

Holiday Part 1 Timed Research quest steps in Pokémon Go

Holiday Part 1 Timed Research is part of the Holiday event running in Pokémon Go until Sunday 22nd December at 9:59am (local time). Due to this, you must complete this quest before that time passes if you want to earn all of its rewards.

It's also important to note that Holiday Part 1 is a branching quest, with your choices being between the Spark and Sierra paths.

Your path choice determines what rewards you'll earn when progressing through Holiday Part 1, and what tasks it gives you - but everything else stays the same for all Trainers throughout Part 1 (like Collection Challenges and event bonuses).

The important thing to remember is that you can not change your path choice after it's been made. Thanks to this, it's worth taking the time to look at the rewards and decide which Choose Path choice is right for you.

For now let's take a look at the Holiday Part 1 quest steps which occur before you make your path choice. Be warned - there are spoilers!

Thank you to SilphScience from reddit for the help with this information.

'Holiday Part 1 Timed Research' Step 1 of 3

Catch 10 Fire or Ice-type Pokémon - 10 Great Balls

Spin 5 PokéStop or Gyms - Bergmite encounter

Explore 2 km - Sandygast encounter

Rewards: 1000 XP and 1000 Stardust.

'Spark' path quest steps for Holiday Part 1 Timed Research

Below you'll find the challenges and rewards you'll encounter for selecting the Spark path when progressing through the Holiday Part 1 Timed Research in Pokémon Go. Remember - your selection can't be changed after it's made. Watch out for spoilers!

'Spark' Step 2 of 3

Catch 10 Ice-type Pokémon - 10 Pinap Berry

Take snapshots of 5 different wild Pokémon - 20 Poké Balls

Complete 5 Field Research tasks - 500 Stardust

Rewards: 2000 XP and an Alolan Vulpix encounter.

'Spark' Step 3 of 3

Catch 25 Ice-type Pokémon - 10 Ultra Balls

Power up Ice-type Pokémon 10 times - 1 Golden Razz Berry

Collect MP from 3 Power Spots - 100 Max Particles

Rewards: 3000 XP, 2000 Stardust and a Sandygast encounter.

You also get 2500 XP and 2500 Stardust for clicking the 'Claim Reward!' task after completing the Spark path.

'Sierra' path quest steps for Holiday Part 1 Timed Research

Below you'll find the challenges and rewards you'll encounter for selecting the Sierra path when progressing through the Holiday Part 1 Timed Research in Pokémon Go. Remember - your selection can't be changed after it's made. Watch out for spoilers!

'Sierra' Step 2 of 3

Catch 10 Fire-type Pokémon - 10 Pinap Berry

Take snapshots of 5 different wild Pokémon - 20 Poké Balls

Complete 5 Field Research tasks - 500 Stardust

Rewards: 2000 XP and an Shadow Vulpix encounter.

'Sierra' Step 3 of 3

Catch 25 Fire-type Pokémon - 10 Ultra Balls

Power up Fire-type Pokémon 10 times - 1 Golden Razz Berry

Collect MP from 3 Power Spots - 100 Max Particles

Rewards: 3000 XP, 2000 Stardust and a Sandygast encounter.

You also get 2500 XP and 2500 Stardust for clicking the 'Claim Reward!' task after completing the Sierra path.

Ice to Meet You Collection Challenge Pokémon list in Pokémon Go

Ice to Meet You is one of the Collection Challenges running throughout the Holiday Part 1 event in Pokémon Go. This means you have until Sunday 22nd December at 9:59am (local time) to complete it and collect the rewards it offers.

Here are the Pokémon in the Ice to Meet You Collection Challenge, along with how to get them:

Cryogonal - Battle in three star raids, complete 'Catch 20 Ice‑type Pokémon' field research task

Swinub - Catch in the wild

Bergmite - Catch in the wild

Alolan Sandshrew - Catch in the wild

For completing this challenge, you'll earn 2000 Stardust and 15 Great Balls.

Hot to Go Collection Challenge Pokémon list in Pokémon Go

Hot to Go is the second Collection Challenge running throughout the end of Holiday Part 1 on Sunday 22nd December at 9:59am (local time). Make sure you complete it before this deadline if you want to earn this challenge to your Elite Collector's medal and grab its rewards.

Below you'll find the Pokémon in the Hot to Go Collection Challenge, along with how to get them:

Sandygast - Complete 'Holiday Part 1' Timed Research, complete 'Catch 10 Ground‑type Pokémon' field research task, battle in one star raids, catch in the wild

Darumaka - Catch in the wild

Litleo - Catch in the wild

Alolan Diglett - Catch in the wild

For completing this challenge, you'll earn 2000 Stardust and 15 Great Balls.

Festive Friend Collection Challenge Pokémon list in Pokémon Go

Festive Friend is the third Collection Challenge running throughout the end of Holiday Part 1 on Sunday 22nd December at 9:59am (local time). Make sure you complete it before this deadline if you want to earn this challenge to your Elite Collector's medal and grab its rewards.

Below you'll find the Pokémon in the Festive Friend Collection Challenge, along with how to get them:

Holiday Attire Dedenne - Batlle in one star raids

For completing this challenge, you'll earn 10 Poké Balls and 10 Great Balls.

Holiday Part 1 field research tasks in Pokémon Go

Event-exclusive Holiday Part 1 event-exclusive research tasks can be earned by spinning PokéStops in Pokémon Go.

It's important to note that the Holiday Part 1 research tasks will only be available until Sunday 22nd December at 9:59am (local time). At this point, the Holiday Part 2 event will begin and the research tasks will change.

Here are the Holiday Part 1 field research tasks in Pokémon Go:

Catch 10 Pokémon - Holiday Hat Eevee encounter

Catch 10 Ground‑type Pokémon - Sandygast encounter

Catch 15 Fire‑type Pokémon - Alolan Marowak encounter

Catch 20 Ice‑type Pokémon - Cryogonal encounter

Thank you to redwineandbear from reddit for the help with this information.

Everything you need to know about the Holiday Part 1 and Part 2 in Pokémon Go

Holiday Part 1 is running until Sunday 22nd December at 9:59am (local time) in Pokémon Go. At this point, the event will switch over to Holiday Part 2, which will continue until Friday 27th December. This means that the whole Holiday event lasts for 11 days and, in doing so, includes the December Community Day event. (More accurately, the December Community Weekend when all of the 2024 Community Day Pokémon will make a return.)

Holiday Part 1

Returning to Holiday Part 1, there are two bonuses for you to enjoy and they're both great. First, we have double catch XP - perfect for some 'End of year leveling up'. Second is how any egg placed in an Incubator during the event will have its hatch distance halved. Remember - eggs must be placed in an Incubator during the Holiday Part 1 event itself for this bonus to work. Any egg you've currently got in an Incubator will not have its hatch distance reduced.

Image credit: Niantic

As is Pokémon Go tradition, Holiday Part 1 marks the release of a new costume Pokémon. This year we've got Holiday Attire Dedenne with the little mouse donning a red cloak. Holiday Attire Dedenne is making regular appearances in one-star raids. You'll also be able to catch past Holiday costume Pokémon, like Holiday Ribbon Delibird and Winter Carnival Pikachu, through various means.

Holiday Part 1 also marks the release of shiny Sandygast and Palossand in Pokémon Go. While these Pokémon have more of a summer vibe than a winter one, their black forms are certainly cool.

The following Pokémon are appearing more frequently in the wild throughout Holiday Part 1:

Alolan Sandshrew

Alolan Diglett

Swinub

Holiday Ribbon Delibird

Numel

Snover

Darumaka

Litelo

Bergmite

Sandygast

Litleo

Here's the raid lineup for Holiday Part 1:

One Star Three Star Mega Winter Carnival Pikachu Holiday Outfit Stantler Mega Latios (until Thursday 19th December) Holiday Attire Psyduck Undersea Holiday Outfit Glaceon Mega Latias (from 19th to Thursday 26th December) Holiday Attire Dedenne Cryogonal Sandygast

Any 7km eggs you collect from Gifts during Holiday Part 1 has the chance of hatching the following Pokémon:

Hisuian Growlithe

Summer Flair Pichu

Holiday Scarf Spheal

Holiday Ribbon Cubchoo

Amaura

Charcadet

You can also compete in PokéStop Showcases throughout the Holiday Part 1 event.

Finally, there is a pay-to-play Timed Research quest running throughout the Holiday event. It costs $2 or the equivalent price in your local currency, with this payment being nonrefundable nor can you use PokéCoins. It can, however, be given to players you're Great Friends or higher with. If you do purchase this quest, keep in mind that you must complete it before 8pm (local time) on Friday 27th December or else your money will have been wasted. This deadline also includes collecting its rewards, such as two Premium Battle Passes and one Incubator.

Holiday Part 2

As we mentioned above, Holiday Part 2 begins at 10am (local time) on Sunday 22nd December. The Holiday Part 1 features come to an end at this point and Holiday Part 2 will run until 8pm (local time) at Friday 27th December. There are three bonuses running in Pokémon Go during this time - double catch XP continues and you'll earn 50% more XP from successful raid battles.

Image credit: Niantic

Best of all, however, Daily Adventure Incense will last for twice as long from Wednesday 25th December at 10am (local time) to Sunday 5th January at 8pm (local time). Thanks to this, it's the perfect time to hunt down those Galarian Legendary Birds. Who knows, maybe you'll even catch a shiny one…

Holiday Part 2 also marks the release of two more new costume Pokémon - Holiday Attire Wooloo and Holiday Attire Dubwool. These sheep are wearing equally wooly hats to celebrate 2024 coming to a close. (And thank goodness it is…) Holiday Attire Dubwool is obtained by evolving a Holiday Attire Wooloo using 50 Wooloo Candy.

Holiday Attire Wooloo itself is appearing more frequently in the wild during Holiday Part 2 alongside the following Pokémon:

Alolan Rattata

Murkrow

Galarian Zigzagoon

Absol

Blitzle

Vanillite

Tynamo

Holiday Attire Wooloo

Using Incense on different days during Holiday Part 2 will also see you encountering a different group of Pokémon.

On Sunday 22nd December, Tuesday 24th December and Thursday 26th December, your Incense encounters could include:

Snorlax

Blitzle

Yanmask

Lampent

Holiday Attire Wooloo

On Monday 23rd December, Wednesday 25th December and Friday 27th December, your Incense encounters may include:

Togetic

Galarian Zigzagoon

Foongus

Furfrou

Cetoddle

Holiday Part 2 also marks the release of shiny Cetoddle and Cetitan in Pokémon Go. Alongside being an Incense encounter on specific days, Cetoddle is hanging out in one-star raids and here's the full raid lineup for Holiday Part 2:

One Star Three Star Five Star Mega Alolan Vulpix Snorlax Altered Forme Giratina (from Thursday 26th December at 10am [local time)]) Mega Latias (from 19th to Thursday 26th December) Galarian Darumaka Banette Mega Abomasnow (from Thursday 26th December) Litwick Zebstrika Cetoddle Toucannon

There will, of course, be more PokéStop Showcases running throughout this half of the event.

Holiday Part 2 adds two new items - the Staryu Sweater and Marshtomp Sweater - to the in-game avatar shop.

Image credit: Niantic

Finally, a second pay-to-play Timed Research quest will go live during Holiday Part 2. This one will cost you $5 or the equivalent in your local currency. It's also nonrefundable and can't be purchased using PokéCoin, but can be given to a player you're Great Friends or higher with. Make sure you complete it before 8pm (local time) on Friday 27th December if you purchase it or else you'll be out of profit. If you do buy it, then you'll be able to earn a Wooloo jacket for your avatar and additional Holiday Attire Wooloo encounters.

Hope you enjoy the entire Holiday event in Pokémon Go!