Pokémon Game Boy Advance title joins Nintendo Switch Online

Nintendo is adding Game Boy Advance title Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Red Rescue Team to its Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack catalogue.

The role-playing game spin-off from the main Pokémon series joins Nintendo's subscription library next week, on 9th August.

This is the first Pokémon game from the Game Boy Advance era to land on Nintendo Switch Online, which has so far offered other spin-offs such as Pokémon Snap, originally on N64, and Pokémon Trading Card Game, originally on Game Boy.

If you've not played a Pokémon Mystery Dungeon games, this long-running spin-off RPG series sees you playing as Pokémon and lets you speak to others.

Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Red Rescue Team is coming to #NintendoSwitch for #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion members on 8/9! pic.twitter.com/ZPtmbrkUOv — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 2, 2024

Red Rescue Team was one of a duo of games, with Blue Rescue Team released at the same time for the Nintendo DS (which isn't currently part of the Nintendo Switch Online catalogue).

"Mystery Dungeon has hidden depths that make up for any drawbacks," we wrote in a review of Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Blue Rescue Team back in 2006. "As the game progresses, dungeons become more interesting places - and dangerous ones, filled with lava and traps and the like. Levelling up your teammates, managing your inventory, and clearing out dungeons becomes compelling pretty quickly - even though the sidequest structure allows you to play the game as slowly as you like."

Nintendo is currently offering an additional two months of Nintendo Switch Online free when you buy a 12-month subscription via the eShop or My Nintendo Store.

