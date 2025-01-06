Pokémon claims 2025 as the Year of Eevee

2025 will be the Year of Eevee, according to the Pokémon Company.

Branding showing Pokémon's Year of Eevee is now live on the franchise's Pokémon Center site, alongside an array of merchandise featuring the cute creature and its many evolutions including plushies and action figures.

The gimmick follows Nintendo previously declaring 2014 to be the Year of Luigi, and Sega last year dubbing 2024 to be the Year of Shadow the Hedgehog.

On the surface, the Year of Eevee seems to be just a merchandise range, but the Pokémon Center often taps into themes for the coming year with merchandise that ties into the wider franchise.

It's past time for a new Eeveelution. | Image credit: Pokémon

So, what's in store for Pokémon fans this Year of Eevee? So far, all we know of 2025 is that it will see the launch of Pokémon Legends: Z-A, the next mainline Pokémon game that will return to Kalos, the region based on Paris first seen in Pokémon X and Y. (And hey, that's where Pokémon Go Fest is being held this year! How's that for brand synergy?)

Could the Year of Eevee finally see a new Eevee evolution announced, perhaps set to debut in Pokémon Legends: Z-A? It's now been 12 years since Eevee's eighth evolution option - the Fairy-type Sylveon - was announced, and fans have long hoped for more. A Dragon-type Eeveelution, perhaps? Or how about a Ghost-type?

And what else could be on the way? C'mon, Pokémon - Sega gave Shadow a movie!