PlayStation's Xbox baseball game ditches Game Pass

MLB The Show 25 will skip its usual launch via Xbox Game Pass for the first time in years.

The officially-licensed baseball game is notable for being PlayStation's only franchise to launch on Xbox consoles and turn up day one on Game Pass. This year's entry, however, will skip Microsoft's subscription service for the first time since 2021.

"The game will not be on platform subscription services in 2025," a note from Sony on the PlayStation blog states, ruling it out of appearing on PlayStation Plus either.

MLB The Show 25 is also notable for being the first in the series to ditch support for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. A Nintendo Switch version is still being released, however.

Sony has said it will reveal more about the game ahead of its launch on 18th March for all platforms. If you're really keen for this year's entry sooner, you can pay an unspecified amount extra for the game's Digital Deluxe Edition and start playing on 14th March instead.

Despite regularly launching PlayStation games on PC, Sony's support of rival console platforms is still a rarity - though last year did also see the arrival of Lego Horizon Adventures on Nintendo Switch (but not Xbox Series X/S).

Speaking to Eurogamer last year, Former PlayStation Studios boss Shawn Layden said there would be a time "when we all declare the war is over" between console makers - though he also didn't expect to see Sony first-party games arrive on Xbox any time soon.