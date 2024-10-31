PlayStation's Wolverine creative director now leading Xbox's Perfect Dark reboot

The creative director of Insomniac's upcoming Wolverine game has moved across to Xbox, and joined the team working on the Perfect Dark reboot.

As reported by Game File, Brian Horton hasn't been part of the PlayStation Marvel project since the summer. Horton was announced to be serving as Wolverine's creative director back in 2021.

The game will now be led by Marcus Smith, who has taken on the role of creative director in Horton's stead. Mike Daly is Wolverine's game director, while the game's previously announced game director Camerson Christain will remain with Insomniac, but will serve in a different role. Smith and Daly previously worked together on Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, as creative director and game director.

According to sources close to the matter, the recent changes on the Wolverine development team are "the result of creative decisions around the game".

Following his departure from Playstation, Horton has now moved to Xbox, where he has joined the Perfect Dark reboot team as creative director. Horton will be "bringing his wealth of experience to the upcoming reboot of the classic secret agent series," an Xbox representative said.

We finally got a look at gameplay for the Perfect Dark reboot back in June during an Xbox showcase, four years after the game's initial announcement. The reboot is being co-developed by Microsoft's The Initiative and Embracer-owned Crystal Dynamics (where Horton once worked on Tomb Raider). In May, it was described as still being in a "very rough state".

There's still no release window for the Perfect Dark reboot yet but it'll be a day one Game Pass title when it arrives.

As for Wolverine, it was first announced in several years ago, but little official has been heard about the project since.

In 2023, Insomniac was subject to a cyber attack, following which people were playing - and uploading footage - of an incomplete early development build of the game, found within the files stolen from the developer by ransomware hackers. Insomniac issued a statement following this incident stating: "Like Logan... Insomniac is resilient."