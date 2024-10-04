PlayStation's new "Chroma" DualSense controllers are up for pre-order

Sony continues to expand its accessory lineup for the PlayStation 5, with the recent announcement of the Chroma DualSense controllers. These new models, designed to complement the PS5 Slim and its matching cover plates, offer a fresh aesthetic appeal. Available in Pearl, Indigo, and Teal, the controllers feature a pearlescent finish, creating a striking color-shift effect depending on the viewing angle.

The DualSense Chroma controllers are priced at £69.99 in the UK and $79.99 in the US, with pre-orders now live at major retailers, including Amazon. The Indigo and Pearl variants are set to launch on 7th November, 2024, while the Teal model will follow on the 23rd January, 2025.

In other PS5 news, the Fortnite-themed DualSense controller is also now available for pre-order, and there's more stock for the 30th Anniversary PS5 Slim editions going live at retailers on 10th October.

Outside of PlayStation, other major deals in the UK include a significant discount on Xbox controllers, with prices reduced to £39.99 across several colour variants. This represents a saving of up to £25 off the standard retail price, marking a deal that could rival upcoming Black Friday offers.

There's also another notable price drop for the Meta Quest 3 VR headset, now available at £409.99 for the 128GB model. This discount also includes a bundled copy of Batman Arkham Shadow, making it an even more compelling offer.

For more deals going into Black Friday and October Prime Day, or if you're interested in the PS5 30th Anniversary Edition pre-orders, ensure you're following @JellyDeals on Twitter/X.