PlayStation unveils LeBron James PS5 collaboration

Well Microsoft, Sony sees your brilliant Mandalorian-themed Xbox Series X and S consoles and raises you... a LeBron James designed controller and PS5 console cover.

The collaboration is the first in a series called PlayStation Playmakers, which PlayStation's head of global marketing Eric Lempel described as a partnership with "passionate PlayStation fans who also happen to be some of the most exciting creators, atheletes, actors, artists, gamers, and entertainers in pop culture today".

Lempel described James as a "natural fit" for PlayStation Playmakers, and recalled James' appearance with his son Bronny in that one God of War trailer with Ben Stiller as Kratos.

The controller and console cover were co-designed by James and feature crowns, James' signature symbol, and some of his personal mottos. In a statement shared on the PlayStation blog, James shared his hopes it will be “something that continues to inspire everyone who touches it, and that they have a little fun finding meaning in every detail”.

Other celebrities who have taken part in PlayStation Playmakers include Belgian footballer Romelu Lukaku, with more collaborations reportedly to be revealed this week.

The designs by James will be available as a limited release in select countries, with pre-orders to go live later this year.