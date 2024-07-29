PlayStation unveils adorable Astro Bot PS5 DualSense controller, complete with "playful" pair of eyes

PlayStation has today unveiled a new DualSense controller, inspired by upcoming PS5 release Astro Bot.

The controller itself boasts all the features you would expect from a DualSense, such as adaptive triggers and haptic feedback. These will all come into play when Astro Bot releases later this year (although, with more textures to feel through the controller than with Astro's Playroom). So far, so normal.

Things get a little more exciting when you get to the cosmetic side of things, however. The upcoming controller has Astro's blue accents on the handles and buttons, some sci-fi style grooves and - the most eye-catching feature in every sense - Astro's "trademark playful pair of eyes" on the DualSense's touchpad.

"It is a true work of art, and we could not be happier with the end-result," Team Asobi studio head Nicolas Doucet said today. You can see a little teaser for the controller via the video below.

These Astro Bot controllers are limited edition. Pre-orders will begin at 10am in the UK on Friday, 9th August via direct.playstation.com, as well as select retailers. The controller will set you back £69.99.

Those in France, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Italy, Spain, Austria, and Portugal will also be able to pre-order at 10am local time on the same date. For those Eurogamer readers in the US, orders will open from 7am PT.

The controller itself will then launch on 6th September, to coincide with the PS5 release of Astro Bot.

Image credit: PlayStation

As for Astro Bot, a couple of us have already been hands on with the upcoming PS5 exclusive, and come away impressed.

"It feels bold to say so early on, but if the demo's quality is representative of the full game, Astro Bot looks like a strong candidate for the top spot on my own game of the year list," Digital Foundry's John wrote after a little hands-on time with it last month.

Meanwhile, our Chris called Astro Bot "one of the most joyful experiences of Summer Game Fest" following his time with the game.