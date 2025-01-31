PlayStation takes aim at Bloodborne 60fps mod released in 2021

A high-profile mod that allows Bloodborne to run at 60fps has been hit by a legal takedown notification from PlayStation, its creator has said.

Noted modder Lance McDonald revealed the legal request from Sony Interactive Entertainment today via a post on social media.

The takedown specifically targets McDonald's famous Bloodborne patch that ups the game's frame-rate, released back in early 2021. It's unclear why PlayStation has finally decided to take action now, four years later.

"On 21st February 2021, I created and released a patch for Bloodborne which makes the game run at 60fps," McDonald wrote this afternoon.

"Today I received a DMCA takedown notification on behalf of Sony Interactive Entertainment asking that I remove links to the patch I posted on the internet, so I've now done so."

Eurogamer has contacted PlayStation for comment.

On February 21st, 2021, I created and released a patch for Bloodborne which makes the game run at 60fps. Today I received a DMCA takedown notification on behalf of Sony Interactive Entertainment asking that I remove links to the patch I posted on the internet, so I've now done so — Lance McDonald (@manfightdragon) January 31, 2025 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

McDonald first announced plans to upgrade Bloodborne's frame-rate by, essentially, hacking the game back in 2020. Initially, however, McDonald held off as hoped Sony would update FromSoftware's beloved Soulslike itself.

However, Sony has never issued a 60fps patch for Bloodborne, or shown any inclination of wanting to do so. Infamously, there's been no word of a PS5 version of the game, either.

"There's a real opportunity here for a genuinely crowd-pleasing piece of back-compat magic from Sony," Digital Foundry's John Linneman wrote in a deep-dive into how the Bloodborne 60fps patch worked with McDonald himself. "The question is whether the platform holder has any appetite at all to revisit the game."