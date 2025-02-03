PlayStation State of Play set for next week - report

Sony is set to hold its next PlayStation State of Play broadcast next week, according to a new report.

The tip comes from NateTheHate, a leaker with a long track record who accurately reported last month's Nintendo Switch 2 reveal date ahead of time.

Writing on social media, the leaker teased Sony's upcoming broadcast is currently expected to arrive around Valentine's Day - which is the end of next week.

Sony has streamed a State of Play broadcast each year in February since 2021, and typically uses the show to lay out its list of big first-party and third-party exclusives for the year.

Last year's big show (held on 31st January, before a Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth-specific State of Play aired in early February) highlighted Helldivers 2, Stellar Blade, Foamstars, Silent Hill: The Short Message, Judas, Dragon's Dogma 2, Rise of the Ronin, Until Dawn and Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, among others. The biggest surprise of the show was Hideo Kojima popping in to announce Physint, a fresh game that's set to hark back to the creator's Metal Gear Solid action-espionage roots.

So, what do we expect from State of Play this year? Well, PlayStation is set to launch its samurai sequel Ghost of Yotei this year - and could do well to announce some kind of launch window to space it out from Assassin's Creed Shadows.

We're also expecting to hear more about Bungie's shooter reboot Marathon, and potentially Haven's live-service Fairgame$. Kojima may pop in to chat more about Death Stranding 2, which is out this year. And then there's Marvel's Wolverine - will it make 2025?

PlayStation's livestream will follow last month's Xbox Developer Direct, which gave us a look at South of Midnight, Doom: The Dark Ages, Ninja Gaiden 4, Ninja Gaiden 2 Black and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 - the last four of which will all arrive on PS5.

Join us as ever, as Eurogamer reports live.