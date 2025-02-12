PlayStation State of Play February 2025 - Ghost of Yotei and Death Stranding 2?

What is the state of play? Well, tonight Sony is going to tell us in a PlayStation State of Play broadcast, which begins at a not horrendous time of 10pm UK (5pm ET / 11pm CET). As always, we'll be running a blow-by-blow report here in this article, where you can also watch the stream and chat to us.

What are we likely to see tonight? The show will be 40-minutes long apparently (also not horrendous) and the chances of a Ghost of Yotei showing, and a Death Stranding 2 showing, seem high. We haven't seen either for a while and both are expected to release this year.

We're also hoping we might get a look at Bungie's long-in-development Marathon, which is a fitting name, and the much talked about multiplayer component to Horizon. Could we also be in for a glimpse of Insomniac's Wolverine? And what is remake specialist Bluepoint up to? What of the third-party games, too?

Much to wonder about. See you later?