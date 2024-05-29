PlayStation State of Play broadcast announced for this week

Sony has announced its next State of Play showcase.

After being rumoured and speculated about for some time, the Playstation maker has finally confirmed that yes, we will be getting a showcase event in May.

It all kicks off tomorrow, 30th May, at 11pm UK time. That's 6pm Eastern or 9pm Pacific for those across the pond.

The show is set to last for "30+" minutes, and will cover PS5 and PS VR2 titles. It will also provide us with a look at some upcoming PlayStation Studios games, which are arriving later this year. In total, 14 titles will be shown.

Perhaps, we will hear more about God of War: Ragnarök's reported PC release here? Or, more on Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, which was first announced at a PlayStation showcase around this time last year.

I suppose, we will have to wait and see. Stay tuned for more!

Image credit: Sony

If you fancy making an evening/early morning combo of video game broadcasts, remember Konami also has its Silent Hill Transmission show set for tomorrow as well. This particular show will air after State of Play, at midnight (again, that is UK timing).

Both essentially act as a kick off into this year's not-E3/Summer Games Fest/IGN Live week, with showcases from Ubisoft and Xbox to follow.