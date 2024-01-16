PlayStation Plus subscriptions are 25% off over January

If you're a PlayStation user you need to have PlayStation Plus to play games online. You'll also get new games every month whilst subscribed to the service and the higher tiers of PS Plus offer even more for your money, with access to extra games and other perks.

Right now, PlayStation is offering 25 per cent off all tiers of PlayStation Plus subscriptions for either 3 or 12 months on the console shop, which means you can get the different tiers for the following amounts:

12 Months Premium - £89.99

12 Months Extra - £74.99

12 Months Essential - £44.99

3 Months Premium - £29.99

3 Months Extra - £23.99

3 Months Essential - £14.99

This offer won't work on the PlayStation Store on a web browser, only on the PlayStation dashboard so you'll need to hop onto your PS5 or PS4 to buy it. You also only have up until 30th January 2024 to get it for this discounted price.

You can get any of these tiers and lengths of subscriptions for even less if you get the necessary amount of PlayStation Store credit from ShopTo, which has discounts of up to 12 per cent on the digital gift cards.

So if you wanted to get a 12 months PlayStation Plus Premium subscription, which would normally cost £120, you can instead get it for £78.85 by buying the £90 gift card and using that to get the discounted 12-month subscription on your console.

Once you've got your cheaper PlayStation Plus membership, you can check out our best PS5 deals page to see what games and accessories are on sale, or if you don't have a PS5 yet you can visit our PS5 stock checker page and follow the Jelly Deals Twitter account to see when they're in stock or on sale.