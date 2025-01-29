PlayStation Plus shifting focus to PS5 games next year, will only "occasionally" include PS4 titles

Sony has announced it's shifting the focus of its PlayStation Plus monthly games and Game Catalog updates toward PlayStation 5 titles starting early next year, and that PlayStation 4 games will only "occasionally" feature thereafter.

Announcing the news alongside its refreshed monthly games line-up for February 2025, Sony said it was "evolving" the PlayStation Plus service to reflect the fact "many of our players are currently playing on PS5 and have shifted toward redeeming and accessing PS5 titles from the Monthly Games and Game Catalog benefit".

As such, PlayStation Plus Monthly Games and Game Catalog will switch their focus to offering PlayStation 5 titles starting in January 2026. "PS4 games will no longer be a key benefit," Sony elaborated, "and will only be occasionally offered." The company did, however, confirm it "may still" provide titles playable on both PS4 and PS5 after the changeover.

Sony also stressed the switch won't impact monthly PS4 games already claimed via PlayStation Plus. "You'll continue to have access to games you've already redeemed as long as you remain a member," it wrote. "For Game Catalog, PS4 games will still be available to play until it leaves the catalog as part of our monthly refresh."

"We'll continue to evolve the experience of PlayStation Plus and optimise the benefits you receive," the company concluded in its announcement, "including exclusive discounts, online multiplayer access, online game save storage and more. As we shift our focus to PS5, we look forward to adding new PS5 titles monthly for you to enjoy."