PlayStation Plus monthly lineup for November includes all-new Death Note game

Sony has announced its PlayStation Plus monthly lineup for November, and it includes a day one release for an all-new Death Note game.

As shared by PlayStation, PS Plus subscribers on the Premium, Extra, and Essential tiers will be able to get their hands on the following three games from 5th November:

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 - Turbocharged

Ghostwire: Tokyo

Death Note Killer Within

The standout here is surely Death Note Killer Within, which Bandai Namco only announced today. It is described as the "first-ever social deduction game based on the legendary anime series".

The online game has cross-play support, and will see up to 10 players face a choice between life and death.

"Split into two teams, players must uncover each other’s identities to eliminate L or seize the Death Note from Kira," reads the official blurb. "Kira and L are equally matched, each hiding their true identity while battling for control over the game. Engage in a game of wits either as Kira and his follower, or L and the investigators, as both sides vie for the hidden Death Note, leading to a thrilling showdown of truth and deception until one team prevails."

Players can take on the role of either Kira, L, Kira Follower or Investigator on the game's release, with each role giving the chance to experience "unique gameplay characteristics". You can check out a trailer for Death Note Killer Within above.

In addition to PlayStation (where it can also be purchased separately), Death Note Killer Within will also be coming to PC via Steam on 5th November. We previously got wind of this new Death Note game earlier in the month, thanks to a rating in Taiwan.

Image credit: PlayStation

As a reminder, PlayStation Plus members only have until 4th November to add October's offerings - WWE 2K24, Dead Space and Doki Doki Literature Club Plus - to their libraries.

