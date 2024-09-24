Skip to main content

PlayStation Plus games for October 2024 confirmed

The Last of Us Part 1 joins catalogue later this week.

PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for October 2024.
News by Tom Phillips Editor-in-Chief
Sony has announced its PlayStation Plus games for October 2024 during tonight's State of Play broadcast, pre-empting the usual leak.

With apologies to bilbil-kun, then, next month PlayStation Plus subscribers will be able to play the excellent Dead Space remake and a couple of other games, starting on 1st October and running until 4th November.

  • Dead Space Remake (PS5)
  • WWE 2K24 (PS4, PS5)
  • Doki Doki Literature Club Plus! (PS4, PS5)
Eurogamer plays the Dead Space remake.Watch on YouTube

In other PlayStation Plus news, The Last of Us Part 1 will join the PlayStation Plus catalogue this Thursday 26th September, ahead of the franchise's annual The Last of Us day.

Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain and Dino Crisis will be added to the PS Plus Classics catalogue later this year.

"A fine piece of craft and a sumptuous reworking of the setting," wrote Edwin Evans-Thirlwell in Eurogamer's Dead Space remake review. "The results can be compelling, but make sure you play the 2008 game first."

For a full list of games available on Sony's subscription service, be sure to check out our guide to PlayStation Plus here.

