PlayStation Plus February games revealed

With February fast approaching, Sony has announced the next batch of monthly titles coming to its PlayStation Plus subscription service - this time featuring heists, at least one high, and a whole lot of gobble-adjacent platforming.

Starting next Tuesday, 4th February, PlayStation Plus members across all subscription tiers - that is Essential, Extra, and Premium - gain access to the following three titles:

Payday 3 (PS5)

High on Life (PS4, PS5)

Pac-Man World Re-Pac (PS4, PS5)

Starting with Payday 3, it's the latest entry in Starbreeze Studios' co-operative heist series, which released in 2023 - and while it's struggled to usurp its predecessor in terms of popularity, it's still a decently good time. Vikki Blake called it a "furiously good fun, if criminally unadventurous" follow-up in her three star review, noting it unfortunately fell short of Payday 2 in "almost every aspect". Still, its arrival on PlayStation Plus might just help give it a boost.

As for High on Life, Eurogamer contributor Edwin Evans-Thirlwell really wasn't a fan when this comedic shooter from Squanch Games - the studio founded by Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland - launched back in 2022. Edwin proclaimed it a "mediocre shooter with an unfunny attitude problem", slapping it with the dreaded (and now rather antiquated) Eurogamer Avoid.

Finally, there's Pac-Man World Re-Pac - a bouncy remake of Namco's 1999 3D platformer Pac-Man World. We didn't review this one when it arrived in 2022, but it currently has a Very Positive rating over on Steam, which is a promising sign.

All the above will be available to PlayStation Plus members from 4th February to 3rd March, leaving less than a week to claim January's monthly games - Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, The Stanley Parable Ultra Deluxe, and Need for Speed Hot Pursuit: Remastered.

Sony also notes PlayStation Plus' Monthly Games and Game Catalog will shift their focus toward PS5 games starting in January 2026. PS4 titles will only "occasionally" feature from early next year, it explains, "as many of our players are currently playing on PS5". It does, however, add, "We may still provide titles that can be playable on both PS4 and PS5 consoles after this date".