PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium games for February revealed

Sony has revealed the latest additions coming to its PlayStation Plus Premium and Extra catalogue this month, with February bringing subscribers the likes of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and Life is Strage creator Don't Nod's Lost Records: Bloom & Rage – Tape 1.

In total, February brings seven new PlayStation Plus catalogue additions for Premium and Extra members, alongside two Premium-exclusive titles - Patapon 3 and Dropship: United Peace Force - which combine to look like this:

PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (PS4, PS5)

TopSpin 2K25 (PS4, PS5)

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage – Tape 1 (PS5)

SaGa Frontier Remastered (PS4)

Somerville (PS4, PS5)

Tin Hearts (PS4, PS5)

Mordhau (PS4, PS5)

PlayStation Plus Premium

Patapon 3 (PS4, PS5)

Dropship: United Peace Force (PS4, PS5)

All the above joins the PlayStation Plus game catalogue next Tuesday, 18th February, and you'll find more details on what else is on offer in our full PlayStation Plus guide.

In addition to this month's titles, Sony has also teased a look ahead for its PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium services. Extremely promising architectural puzzler Blue Prince and survival shooter Abiotic Factor are both day one titles, for instance, launching this "spring" and "summer" respectively.

On top of that, a trio of shooters from FromSoftware's beloved Armored Core mech series - Armored Core, Armored Core Project Phantasma, and Armored Core Master of Arena - are set to hit PlayStation Premium "soon".

All this follows Sony's announcement last month that it'll be shifting the focus of its PlayStation Plus monthly games and Game Catalog updates toward PlayStation 5 titles starting early next year. After that, PlayStation 4 games will only "occasionally" feature.