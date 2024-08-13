PlayStation lays out Concord live-service roadmap, commits to at least three seasons

PC and PlayStation console exclusive live-service shooter Concord launches next week, if you recall, and so today Sony has set out its plans to keep the game fresh for at least three seasons.

When the game arrives next week, priced £35, you'll find six modes, 12 maps and 16 characters included. This will then be expanded in October when Season 1 arrives, and then again in both January and April 2025 when Season 2 and 3 turn up.

Season 1's launch in October will add a new map, character, story scenes and more. Season 2 will bring another new map, character and set of story scenes, plus a fresh mode. Season 3 - for now - remains under wraps.

Season 1 will also add an in-game store, where you can customise your characters with cosmetic-only options. Otherwise, the above content all comes at no additional cost to those who buy the base game - and there's no battle pass.

A mix of hero shooter and sci-fi storytelling with a Guardians of the Galaxy vibe, Concord is the first game from PlayStation studio Firewalk, the Bellevue-based team which includes Activision and Bungie alumni.

Concord's post-launch content roadmap. | Image credit: PlayStation

"Concord feels like a load of brilliant games combined - but is that enough?" Chris Tapsell wrote in Eurogamer's Concord preview. "The true hook with Concord, I suspect, will reveal itself once it's in the hands of its audience, as they wrestle with optimal combinations and strategies and the meta begins to congeal."

Digital Foundry, meanwhile, has dubbed Concord a "technically solid, well-made hero shooter" with "potential".

If you've stumped up for Concord's digital deluxe edition you can play from 6pm UK time on 20th August. Otherwise, you can play from 6pm UK time on 23rd August.