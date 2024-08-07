PlayStation 5 totals 61m units sold as hardware sales continue to fall

Sony has now sold over 61m PlayStation 5 consoles, but hardware unit sales have fallen by 32 percent year-on-year.

The company has released its latest financial report today, revealing 2.4m PS5 consoles were sold in the most recent quarter. That compares to 3.3m compared to the same quarter in 2023 (and 4.5m in the previous quarter).

However, Sony has seen an overall 12 percent increase in game revenue year-on-year, resulting in a 33 percent increase in profit.

That increase can be attributed to both an 18 percent increase in software revenue year-on-year and a 25 percent increase in Network Services revenue - predominantly PS Plus.

While Sony does not reveal subscriber numbers for PS Plus, it does state monthly active users on the PlayStation Network. This now sits at 116 million users: an increase from 108 million year-on-year, but a drop from 118 million last quarter.

Software unit sales, though, have actually dropped year-on-year by five percent, with the increased revenue and profit perhaps due to higher game prices.

Image credit: Sony

This most recent quarter saw the release of PS5 exclusive Stellar Blade, which by the end of June had sold a million copies according to developer ShiftUp.

Other major releases include Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut on PC and Destiny 2 expansion The Final Shape.

By comparison, Nintendo sold 2.1m Switch consoles in the same period. So while Sony is selling more PS5 units, Switch is just behind in its seventh year of release.

Microsoft, meanwhile, similarly saw a drop in hardware sales in its previous quarter - a drop of 42 percent. Across the board, then, hardware sales are falling.