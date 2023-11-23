PlayStation 5 Slim pre-orders live in the UK

Sony has begun taking pre-orders for the PlayStation 5 Slim, its redesigned PS5 model that now offers an optional disc drive.

The PS5 UK release date is next Wednesday 29th November, but you can pre-order one now via Sony's own online store PlayStation Direct, priced £479.99.

Other retailers have begun offering the PS5 Slim too, with several bundles available. Very has a bundle deal with a free game for £479 (it's not a great game, but it is free).

And you can also pre-order the PlayStation 5 Slim's detachable disc drive for £99 - that's also available from Very.

Sony previously stated that the new PS5 launched in November in the US, and would "continue to roll out globally in the following months".

If you're on the other side of the pond, there's a few options for picking up a PS5 Slim in the US.