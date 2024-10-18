PlayStation 5 home screen's customisable Welcome Hub now available in UK

Sony has released its new customisable Welcome Hub for PlayStation 5 in the UK.

The company announced the software update back in September, with a rollout "over the coming weeks" - now it's available here.

The Welcome Hub appears on the home screen and provides an at-a-glance look at various elements, all through customisable widgets.

For instance, you can now quickly see who from your friends list is online, how much battery is left in your controller, messages received, how much storage space is left, you current trophies, and more.

If that sounds familiar to US users, the Welcome Hub is essentially a reworked version of the Explore tab previously only available in that country.

Here's the basic Welcome Hub in action! | Image credit: Sony / Eurogamer

Users can also select from a number of backgrounds for the tab, including animated options or screenshots, and widgets are easily enabled or disabled.

Sony's original announcement for the Welcome Hub was notable for its strange inclusion in an accompanying screenshot of what looked like a charging icon for PS VR - a device that isn't battery operated.

The blog post was swiftly updated to switch the screenshot and no further comment was provided.