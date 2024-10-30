PlayStation 5 faceplates aren't compatible with PS5 Pro, Sony confirms

If you were thinking of slapping one of your old PlayStation 5 faceplates on your shiny new PS5 Pro when it launches on 7th November, Sony has some bad news for you; the company has now confirmed there's no compatibility between the two.

Word of a faceplate mismatch - not exactly unexpected given the PS5 Pro's slightly thinner form factor compared to the original PS5 - first surfaced earlier today when a Reddit user (thanks IGN) shared the news after having "an opportunity to try the plates on" the new machine.

"I had some Cobalt blue plates so I decided to try them out on the Pro," user Zrorro wrote, "and I can confirm the bottom plates match the Slim. However the top plates do not match because while they're physically the same size, the teeth that connect to the system are and slightly different places. So you can't connect the top part."

"I'm only telling you all this," they added, "so y'all know and don't bother ordering plates for the Slim to use on the Pro."

And now, Sony has confirmed the news, telling IGN, "PS5 console covers are not compatible with PS5 Pro." The company did note, however, that "players will be able to swap out different console covers for PS5 Pro when they become available in the future". So there you go; goodbye old, beloved faceplates, hello fresh selection of £45+ PS5 Pro-specific ones.

PlayStation 5 Pro will, of course, cost £699.99 when it launches on 7th November (so a reluctance to spend more on brand-new faceplates would be understandable), and if you're wondering whether it's worth it, Digital Foundry recently had a chance to go hands-on.