PlayStation 5 DualSense controllers are down to £40 at Amazon

We're exactly a week away from Black Friday 2022, but Amazon has already kicked off their sales early and have come out swinging with some big discounts on PlayStation 5 DualSense controllers.

Right now you can grab a DualSense controller in White or Starlight Blue for just £40, which is the lowest price we've ever seen these excellent controllers:

The DualSense controllers are one of the best parts of the PS5 gaming experience, and they're also one of the best controllers for PC users too. The adaptive triggers are excellent, and it charges via USB-C so no need to be restocking on batteries every couple of months.

You can also get the official PlayStation Dualsense charging station for £20 right now at Amazon, which is a £5 discount. If you want to get a new controller and the charging station you can also grab the two bundled together for £60, which is essentially the same as getting a new White DualSense controller with the charging station for free!

If you're not a fan of the Starlight Blue controller but want something other than white, then the Midnight Black and Grey Camo versions of the controller are also on sale at Amazon. These are both £45 down from £60 which is equal to the lowest price we've seen before.

It's exciting to see great deals like this so early in the Black Friday 2022 sales which will be taking place over the next 10 days or so. We'll be covering all the best deals here as well as over on the Jelly Deals Twitter (while we still can).