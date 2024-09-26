Where to pre-order the PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection

Sony is celebrating 30 years of PlayStation with the release of the PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection, which is now available to pre-order. You may encounter a queue when entering the website. The only part of the collection not exclusive to PS Direct today is the DualSense 30th Anniversary Edition, which is currently listed at Amazon UK as well.

The PS5 Pro pre-orders are also live today from PS Direct, but will also be available from all other retailers starting 10th October. Stay tuned for updates or follow @JellyDeals on Twitter/X for instant news.

The collection is a range of modern PlayStation hardware reimagined in the iconic light gray of the original 1994 console, complete with its colourful logo. The collection includes a PS5 Pro bundle, PS5 Digital Edition bundle, PlayStation Portal, DualSense Edge controller, and a standard DualSense controller. With these items set to drop in limited quantities, you'll need to to act fast while pre-orders are available.

All 30th Anniversary items will be available in limited quantities starting on 21st November, with preorders opening today, 26th September, via PlayStation Direct.

The standout is the PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary Edition, featuring a PS1-inspired color scheme, a DualSense Edge controller, a vertical stand, a disc drive cover, and a selection of retro accessories like PS1-style cable housing and PlayStation-shaped cable ties. Additional collector's items include a limited-edition poster (one of 30 designs) and even a PlayStation-branded paperclip. Only 12,300 units will be produced, making it a highly sought-after collector's item.

The PS5 Digital Edition bundle includes similar contents but swaps out the Pro for the standard digital console. Meanwhile, the PlayStation Portal and both DualSense controllers retain the nostalgic colourway, bringing a retro aesthetic to modern hardware.

While some items like the PS5 Pro, PlayStation Portal, and DualSense Edge will be PS Direct exclusives, the standard DualSense controller and PS5 Digital Edition will also be available to preorder from select retailers. The DualSense controller can be preordered today, with the PS5 Digital Edition listings going live at other retailers on 10th October.