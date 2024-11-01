Playdate Season 2 drops in 2025, but firm release details, price, and games all still to be finalised

Playdate Season 2 is set to drop in 2025.

Whilst no firm release date has been revealed as yet, developer Panic said it would have "a new collection of surprise games developed specifically" for its dinky handheld system next year.

Details on "price, the exact number of games, and the developers begins [them]" will be confirmed next year, with Panic stating that whilst the pandemic and unprecedented chip shortage up-ended plans to simultaneously release games at the exact same time the first time round, "Playdate 2 hopes to deliver on that original idea" next year.

Interested? Playdate owners will be able to purchase the fresh batch of games via Playdate's Catalog when it releases. All new Playdates sold will continue to have Playdate Season 1 bundled in with the price of the system itself.

"Since the beginning, the number one question from Playdate owners has been: 'When will there be another Season?'" says Greg Maletic, Playdate project lead.

"Season One was a hit - players loved games like Crankin's Time Travel Adventure and Zipper. They also loved the excitement of receiving two surprise games a week: that time-release aspect encouraged players to dive deeply into each title before the next arrived. But one thing we couldn't do with Season One was synchronize play for everyone. With Season Two, we finally can!"

Donlan reviewed the Playdate console back in 2022, calling it "a fascinating puzzle in itself".

"Attached to my memories of Mad magazine are inevitably a bunch of memories of early home computers - the C64 and Amstrad in my case - and there's a lot of that DNA here too," he wrote in Eurogamer's Playdate review.

Back in March, there was an even bigger Playdate puzzle - $400k worth of Playdate game consoles disappeared in Las Vegas, with company co-founder Cabel Sasser calling it "a bit of a true crime drama".