PlatinumGames quietly removes all mentions of Project G.G. from website

PlatinumGames has removed all mentions of its superhero game, Project G.G., from its website.

Whereas previously, 22 released and upcoming games had been listed there, all but nine have been removed, with even the codenamed project's dedicated URL now redirecting to the main page.

Games like Star Fox Zero, Babylon's Fall, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants in Manhattan, Transformers: Devastation, and The Legend of Korra have also been scrubbed from Platinum's "all works" page.

Former Platinum Games mastermind Hideki Kamiya announced the project - codenamed Project G.G. - back in June 2020. It had been described as Kamiya described as the third and final entry in his now-trilogy of hero works following the Viewtiful Joe series and The Wonderful 101.

However, Kamiya left the studio in 2023 and joined Clovers at the end of last year. There has been no update on the fate of Project G.G. since his departure.

"Saw this on ResetEra, and I have no idea why they did it, but PlatinumGames erasing its history on its website is extremely regrettable," opined former PlatinumGames producer, JP Kellams (thanks, VGC).

"I wonder if the pulled the carpet tiles out of the lobby, too. As someone proud of working on those games, I feel deeply insulted by this."

Last week's Xbox Developer Direct kicked off with the reveal of Ninja Gaiden 4, a fresh mainline entry in the legendary action game series in development by Team Ninja and PlatinumGames.

It's the first new entry in the series for 13 years, and is set to launch this autumn on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, including on Xbox Game Pass.