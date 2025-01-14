Planet Coaster 2 roadmap outlined, bringing more rides and continued performance improvements

Frontier has detailed its update roadmap for Planet Coaster 2, with new features on the way from February until May.

The theme park sim sequel received its first major free update back in December, alongside its first paid DLC.

The next update will arrive in February, bringing new features like custom video billboards, custom speakers, synchronised coasters, and interchangeable coaster cars.

As for new rides, there will be new stock coasters as well as the return of flat ride Pathos III. Other adjustments will include enhanced guest navigation; ongoing guest, economy and management enhancements; and ongoing stability and performance enhancements.

The third update will arrive a month later, which will allow guests to jettison off flumes (ouch) and add round-bottomed flumes and inflatable deformation. Water rides are a major part of the sequel, which Frontier is continuing to tweak post-release.

Other additions include making career maps available in sandbox mode as starting layouts, more stock coasters, and another returning ride.

For more information, click here: https://t.co/EhtkoYOjNJ pic.twitter.com/7pKh4zxGT2 — Planet Coaster (@PlanetCoaster) January 14, 2025

Two more updates will then take place in April and May, although these remain under construction.

While an image of the roadmap has been shared, Frontier noted it is non-exhaustive and the developer is continuing to investigate crash and bug reports. Each update will bring a full list of changes.

Lastly, the developer is also looking to bring back some of the themes from the original Planet Coaster game, with more to share in future.

"Planet Coaster 2's flexible creation tools are as compulsive as ever, but the fun butts up against an exhausting UI, uninspired management gameplay, and conspicuous content gaps that feel like cynical spaces for DLC," reads our Eurogamer Planet Coaster 2 review.