Planet Coaster 2 hotfix will make flumes more popular

A second hotfix will be released for Planet Coaster 2 tomorrow, 21st November, bringing a number of fixes.

What's more, developer Frontier has detailed what it's working on for the December update to bring a number of enhancements.

One of the main changes to the theme park sim in the November update is to make flumes more enticing for park guests: now, guests will be less likely to change their mind on their way to a flume, more likely to ride a flume multiple times, and will find pools less desirable, entering instead via a flume.

Further, guests will now tolerate longer queues "within reason" and queue times will be displayed more accurately. Full hotfix notes are available on the Planet Coaster 2 website.

The changes are especially welcome considering water rides are the big new feature in this sequel, so now guests will be more likely to make a splash.

As for December, there are firstly a number of confirmed additions. These include multiple UI enhancements like edge scrolling on PC and adjusted colourblind friendly heat maps, as well as control adjustments, the removal of the game's logo from paths, an increased number of Workshop items displayed in the browser per page, and tweaks to staff and maintenance.

There are more additions being worked on by Frontier, though these aren't confirmed for December. These include improvements to flume physics, the ability to reset objects back to their default colour, tweaked condition penalties for power generators, and a removal of the Workshop download limit on PC.

Lastly, the December update will bring general stability and performance fixes, as well as coaster bug fixes.

Frontier's theme park sim sequel released at the start of the month, following its reveal back in July.

Earlier today, it was reported Frontier has cancelled its forthcoming F1 Manager 25 game due to poor sales of the franchise. It appears the studio is returning to the sim games it's best known for, Planet Coaster included.