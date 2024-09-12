Planet Coaster 2 has release date confirmed

Planet Coaster 2, the sequel to the popular theme park management game, now has a confirmed release date of 6th November 2024.

Developer Frontier first announced the game back in July, which adds water parks to its list of thrills, as well as various enhanced tools and quality of life changes.

The release date is across all platforms: PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. The game is now available to pre-order.

The above trailer is a brand new look at the game in action, with a focus on its building and customisation capabilities.

New features include an event sequencer tools to add effects to rides like animatronics and water fountains, and waterpark gameplay that requires consideration of sun, shade, lifeguards and changing rooms.

Further, players will be able to build together (one at a time) in a shared Sandbox level, visit each other's parks, compete in online leaderboards, and share blueprints of rides and entire parks via the cross-platform Frontier Workshop.

The Deluxe version of the game will include a Vintage Funfair Ride Pack of 10 nostalgic attractions.

Planet Coaster 2 arrives eight years after the first game, and follows Frontier's successful Planet Zoo series.