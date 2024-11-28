Plague Inc gets surprise sequel where you rebuild humanity following devastating zombie apocalypse

Plague Inc - the game which tasks its players with infecting the world, and bringing about the end of humanity - has received a surprise sequel.

Posing the question, "what happens after Plague Inc?", developer Ndemic Creations has announced After Inc.

In a more hopeful slant than Plague Inc, this game challenges players to now rebuild civilisation. It is described as "a unique blend of strategic simulation, survival city builder and 'mini 4X'" by the creator.

"The Necroa Virus has ravaged humanity, Build a settlement and shape your post-apocalyptic society," Ndemic Creations wrote on X.

Those who dive into After Inc will be able to gather resources and do what they can to lead humanity back to a more prosperous (and less germy) age.

Speaking with GameFile, After Inc's designer James Vaugn said he had tried to "make a more happy and optimistic game this time" around.

"The world is lush and beautiful," he continued. "The survivors have endured hardships but they are alive and able to rebuild. Only downside is the zombies, but [that's] nothing that can't be solved with some nails stuck in a cricket bat!"

After Inc is available to install now on iOS and Android. It will be coming to Steam in 2025.

As for the studio's Plague Inc, this saw an uptick in popularity back in 2020, when real-world events sparked an almost macabre interest in infection spreading. The creator went on to admit profiting from the pandemic was "awkward", adding:

"I want my games to do well because they are good games - not because of a serious global disaster."