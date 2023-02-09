Pick up one of Dell's best ultrawide gaming monitors for £60 off

Good news, everyone - one of the best ultrawide gaming monitors, the Dell S3422DWG, is down to £399 thanks to a £60 discount at Dell UK. This 34-in display hits the popular 3440x1440 144Hz spec, with a curved VA panel that provides an immersive feel, excellent contrast and surprisingly good motion handling for its type.

So: why is this monitor worth considering? Well, this combination of resolution and refresh rate makes a lot of sense for mid-range and better gaming PCs, as it provides a great level of detail and responsiveness without requiring a massively powerful graphics card. The ultrawide aspect ratio is great for immersive, single-player games, but the high refresh rate and good (2ms GtG) pixel response times of the Dell monitor make it a fine choice for faster-paced, competitive fare as well like FPS or racing titles.

As always, VA provides very deep blacks and therefore great contrast, which really benefits those that play games with darker scenes and/or in dark rooms as blacks appear properly black instead of dark grey as you might get on an IPS or TN monitor.

This monitor will work well with any graphics card, thanks to the inclusion of (Nvidia) G-Sync Compatibility or (AMD) FreeSync Premium Pro, which just means that you get VRR support to sync the output of your graphics card and the monitor, eliminating screen tearing and diminishing judder without the input lag penalty of traditional v-sync. Dell also lists support for DisplayHDR 400 for the S3422DWG, but this is the baseline for HDR support, and the panel here may not be able to get bright enough to take advantage of the true vividity of HDR at higher levels where colours and general images will pop a fair bit more. Still, this level of HDR performance isn't available at this price point, so this is no deal-breaker in my eyes

Dell's ultrawide candidate also provides a good selection of ports, including HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPort 1.4 output, as well as a handful of USB A 3.2 Gen1 ports, forh both downstream and upstream use. This is also quite the striking monitor when it comes to looks with a sleek black frame, and a stand with great levels of adjustability, including tilt and height adjustment so you can set things just right.

All things considered, the Dell S3422DWG at £399 is a great ultra-wide for the money, and well worth considering if you're in the market for one.

