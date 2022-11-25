Pick up an Xbox Series X for £429 today from Very

Black Friday 2022 is here, and Very are joining in on the action with a sale of their own, reducing the price of multiple products.

If you’re looking to get into next-gen gaming, one such deal available right now is one you won’t want to miss out on – as of this moment, they’re selling an Xbox Series X for £20 less than its RRP.

This isn’t a massive saving of course but it is the cheapest we’ve seen the consoles go to, and regardless of how you pay on Very, it’s definitely worth considering. Though hurry if you are planning on picking it up as it’s currently on low stock.

Additionally, when buying this bundle, Very are offering extra options you can add onto it such as 3 months worth of Game Pass Ultimate, an extra controller or more. This will of course bump up the price, but there’s still a saving to be had and with Game Pass included, you’re set up for much gaming in the future.

For those who haven’t heard of Game Pass, it’s a subscription service available on PC and Xbox – albeit with a sometimes-alternating selection of games depending on the platform – which grants access to a plethora of games across many genres. Some of its biggest hits include Xbox’s own Halo and Gears of War franchises, along with new releases and other great third party titles including Deathloop, Return to Monkey Island, A Plague Tale: Requiem and more.

Essentially, it’s a good deal and well worth picking up alongside your Series X purchase - and this particular 'Ultimate' version of Game Pass will grant you access to the service on Xbox and PC, as well as the ability to play games online and all the other benefits of Xbox Live Gold.

As Black Friday 2022 progresses, we’ll continue to provide updates on the best deals you can find. If you want to stay up to date, be sure to give us a follow on our Jelly Deals Twitter, and if it’s tech you’re looking for, you’ll want to check out our friends over at Digital Foundry and Rock Paper Shotgun who will be posting updates on all the best deals for PC gaming, peripherals and more.