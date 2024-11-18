Physical Lego Horizon Adventures set sees Aloy taking on a bricky Shell-Walker and Sawtooth

If you want to expand your Lego collection with some more Horizon-themed pieces, you are in luck.

Following on from the majestic Tallneck model, Lego and Guerrilla are once again joining forces and releasing a set inspired by Lego Horizon Adventures.

As teased last week, this set is known as Aloy and Varl vs. Shell-Walker and Sawtooth, and it comprises much of what you would expect given the name.

Consisting of 768 pieces, this set features Horizon's leading lady Aloy and her trusty pal Varl taking on bricky renditions of a Shell-Walker and a Sawtooth. Aloy has her bow and Varl has his spear, with options to switch bits up to allow for fire, shock or chill 'attacks'.

As for those hostile machines, both have joints which allow for different poses. The Shell-Walker has posable legs and arms, as well as opening claws. This chap also has a detachable cargo pod and energy shield. The Sawtooth, meanwhile, has jaws which open for a good bite, as well as a swivelling torso along with a posable neck, head and legs.

To give you a sense of scale, Lego said the Sawtooth measures over seven inches high.

Image credit: Lego

"We're delighted to bring one of gaming's most beloved franchises to life in both physical and digital Lego brick form," said Kate Bryant, Product Lead, Branded Games at the Lego Group, reflecting on both this set and Lego Horizon Adventures itself. "We hope this latest set continues to fulfil our commitment to seamless play and empowers our fans to expand on their favourite games in their own, unique way."

"Lego Horizon Adventures has brought Aloy and the acclaimed Horizon universe to a new audience and we've been very pleased with the title's launch," added Guerrilla art director Roy Postma. "This new set adds to that momentum by enabling players to build on the excitement of the adventures they experience in the game in true Lego fashion."

Those interested in purchasing the Aloy and Varl vs. Shell-Walker and Sawtooth set are able to pre-order it now via Lego. It will be available on shelves from 1st March, next year, retailing at £39.99.

Image credit: Lego

As for Lego Horizon Adventures the video game, we recently awarded it two out of five stars.

"It's a decidedly joyless kind of game, the sort that's better to look at than actually play with, and one that does little to bridge the gap between its two main subjects," our Katharine wrote in Eurogamer's Lego Horizon Adventures review. "I still don't know why it exists or who it's for, and there's little evidence to suggest that Guerrilla or Gobo know the answer either."