Phasmophobia's console version finally gets voice recognition

Good news, ghost-hunting fans - Phasmophobia's genre-defining voice recognition feature is coming to consoles.

Although PC players have long been able to experience the horror game with the added stress of voice recognition, the October console release shipped initially without the feature.

Now, however, Kinetic said the feature is ready to go on both PS5 and Xbox consoles, enabling console players to try out the voice prompts for equipment like the Spirit Box and Ouija Board, as well as Monkey Paw.

The delay of some of Phasmo's fan-favourite equipment and tools hasn't put console players off, however - the ghost-hunting sim has sold two million copies on console since it came out of early access last October, bringing the total sales across all platforms to 22 million.

Earlier this month, Phasmophobia outlined the road ahead for the spooky sim in 2025, confirming map reworks, new ghost-hunting equipment, "thrilling seasonal events", and a brand-new location, too.