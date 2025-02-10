Phasmophobia marks 22m total sales with its 2025 roadmap and changes to maps, kit, and our humble journal

Good news, ghost-hunting fans - Phasmophobia has outlined the road ahead for the spooky sim in 2025 will include maps reworks, new ghost-hunting equipment, "thrilling seasonal events", and a brand-new location, too.

With two million copies sold since it came out of early access last October - bringing the total sales across all platforms to 22 million - the first update is Chronicle, which will refresh Phasmo's humble journal and rework the way in which we can record our findings and capture evidence.

The Photos tab will be replaced with a media tab that encapsulates not just polaroid images, but also videos and sound recordings, too, with your first "capture" of any media deemed "Unique".

Also on the cards is a complete rework of Bleasdale Farmhouse (good; I always die there) with "visual enhancements and a complete redesign of the layout, including new locations for ghosts to haunt".

Image credit: Kinetic Games

Interestingly, this map will also encompass a new outdoor space just beyond the living room.

The game's other terrifying farmhouse, Grafton, is also getting updated later this year.

"We're beyond excited for the new updates and reworks coming to Phasmophobia this year," said Daniel "Dknighter" Knight, director of Kinetic Games and lead developer of Phasmophobia.

"Our early access period so far has given us a fantastic opportunity to listen to our players, and the big changes we're making are a direct reflection of the feedback we're seeing.

"We're really proud of the direction Phasmophobia is going in, thanks in no small part to our amazing community, and we can't wait to see what everyone thinks of some of the surprises in store for 2025."

Phasmophobia's price was bumped from £10.99 to a very precise £16.75 ($20/€19.50) last September, with the team saying the price hike was due to "the amount of content and playtime added to the game since Early Access started almost four years ago".