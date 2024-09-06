Phasmophobia is getting more expensive later today

Phasmophobia's price is increasing from £10.99 to a very precise £16.75 ($20/€19.50) later today, 6th September.

The team says it feels "like this is a fair increase based on the amount of content and playtime added to the game since Early Access started almost four years ago".

"Thank you to all the dedicated Ghost Hunters worldwide for your ongoing support. We’re excited to welcome new recruits when Phasmophobia is released on PS5, PS VR2, and Xbox Series X|S later this year."

Phasmophobia has indeed changed significantly since it first launched in early access four years ago.

Not only are there extra ghosts, maps, and difficulties, but substantial changes have also been made to your ghost-hunting tech, ghost behaviours, and challenges.

Heads up, Ghost Hunters, we will be updating the price in 2-3 hours from now. https://t.co/WsPUrW6AZS — Phasmophobia (@PlayPhasmo) September 6, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Developer Kinetic gave players "two-three" hours notice of the changes a couple of hours ago, so if you've yet to bite but are keen to lock it in at the early access price, you'd better move like a Jinn and grab it sooner rather than later.

Unfortunately, not all ghosthunters are happy with the price increase, which works out to be a 41 percent hike here in the UK.

"Here's an idea, maybe hold off on price gouging future hunters (console players) until you include one of the main features, voice recognition, that makes the game more immersive, and unique. It's only fair to hold off until you can release a full game, not just a half-assed one," said one.

"It's a disgrace they are upping the price without adding the voice recognition for consoles," added another. "After the bs them saying it would be released a while back. No communication what so ever. I own it on PC but want it for console too."

There's currently still no word on when the ghost-hunting adventure will be released on console, but Kinetic says it's still due "later this year".