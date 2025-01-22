Phantom Blade Zero trailer shows fresh gameplay, but it's still without a release date

S-Game has released a new trailer for forthcoming action game Phantom Blade Zero, but it remains without a firm release date.

The new trailer celebrates 2025's Year of the Snake with a fresh gameplay of a boss battle and a look at new snake-themed weapons: the sword-whip Soft Snake Sword, and twin swords White Serpent and Crimson Viper.

The trailer also states a release date will be announced this year, as the developer is continuing to tweak and finalise the game.

In an email to Eurogamer alongside the trailer, S-Game stated the playable demos from last year proved Phantom Blade Zero is already a "polished title", but it's using Unreal Engine 5 to "push the boundaries even further" after a "significant" boost to the budget.

It also confirmed enhanced visuals will be supported on PS5 Pro.

Phantom Blade Zero was announced by Sony in 2023. Developed by S-Game, it's a hack and slash action game fusing traditional techniques and philosophies of Chinese martial arts with inspiration from the Hong Kong action films of the 1980s and 1990s.

This new trailer shows a battle against boss the Seven Judgments - a sort of puppet master with clones. It's a further example of the game's parrying and dodging mechanics, as well as its high difficulty.

I went hands-on with Phantom Blade Zero at last year's Gamescom and came away impressed by its hugely satisfying combat. Just remember: as the developer said, it's absolutely not a Soulslike.

S-Game CEO Liang Qiwei (known as Soulframe) stated last year authentic cultural themes are important for games and shouldn't be diluted for a global audience, as the Chinese developer chases the same success as Black Myth: Wukong.