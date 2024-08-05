Phantom Blade Zero studio says it wants game to be "accessible to everyone" and has not "ruled out" Xbox

Forthcoming action-RPG Phantom Blade Zero developer S-Game says that as it believes in "making our game accessible to everyone", it has not "ruled out any platforms".

Confirmation came via the studio itself, which took to social media to clarify its stance after several media outlets reported an unnamed developer said "nobody needs Xbox".

S-Game has distanced itself from the comments, saying they do not represent "S-Game's values or culture".

"Recently, we noticed that some media outlets have claimed to have interviewed an unnamed developer from S-Game at Chinajoy, who seems to have made some statements regarding the release platforms and strategy for Phantom Blade Zero," the statement explains.

"We want to clarify that these claimed statements do not represent S-Game’s values or culture, as we believe in making our game accessible to everyone and have not ruled out any platforms for Phantom Blade Zero.

"We are hard at work on both the development and publishing fronts to ensure that as many players as possible can enjoy our game at release and in the future."

The team closed by saying a "word premiere demo" will be available at Gamescom later this month.

Did you see the news that Phantom Blade Zero will have a seamless, non-linear map "just like the Souls games before Elden Ring"?

That's according to the game's director, Soulframe, who recently opened up about its world design.

"It's just like the old Souls games," Soulframe said at the time. "You move around and explore in a seamless map, it's just not a huge open-world map. But every region is connected together seamlessly."