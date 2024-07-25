Phantom Blade Zero has Dark Souls-inspired non-linear map, but developer still insists it's not a Soulslike

Forthcoming action-RPG Phantom Blade Zero will have a seamless, non-linear map "just like the Souls games before Elden Ring."

That's according to the game's director, who (ironically) goes by the moniker Soulframe, as interviewed by Games Radar discussing its world design.

"It's just like the old Souls games," said Soulframe. "You move around and explore in a seamless map, it's just not a huge open-world map. But every region is connected together seamlessly."

Phantom Blade Zero - "The Blade is Drawn" Gameplay Trailer | PS5 Games Phantom Blade Zero - "The Blade is Drawn" Gameplay Trailer | PS5 GamesWatch on YouTube

"There are certain gates requiring keys, and the keys are obtained from some missions," Soulframe continued. "There's still some process you go through, but it's non-linear. There are always multiple paths you can go through. It's just like the Souls games before Elden Ring."

It's an intriguing comparison, considering the developer has continually stated Phantom Blade Zero is not a Soulslike.

In the same Games Radar interview, Soulframe described the game as an action-RPG with "combo-driven, heart-pumping combat that is hectic, rewarding, and exhilarating".

The developer also stated in a post-Summer Games Fest Q&A the game is not a Soulslike. "It's worth stressing again that 'making another Souslike' was never part of the plan," reads the statement. "We did take inspiration from Soulslike games, such as multi-layered maps, multiple approach paths, and hidden nooks and crevices, but the similarities stop there. There will be difficulty options, and you won't have to face respawned mobs after you die or interact with checkpoints."

That's a wrap for #SummerGameFest! We had such a blast 🎉Thank you for all your love and support of #PhantomBladeZero!



Here is a Q&A letter from our Game Director, Soulframe, to answer some of your most-asked questions at the event.

Meanwhile, in an interview with PCGamesN, Soulframe discussed difficulty in comparison to the Souls games, adding the studio doesn't have the "privilege of FromSoftware" to make players frustrated.

"We want our players to enjoy the pure combat, the story, and the world; that's the point," said Soulframe. "As a new studio, I don't think we have the privilege of FromSoftware to make you frustrated while you're playing. We'd rather keep it accessible to everyone so that everyone can enjoy it."

Phantom Blade Zero was first revealed at Sony's PlayStation Showcase in 2023, and was shown once again at this year's Summer Game Fest. The action game is inspired by Chinese martial arts and Wuxia.