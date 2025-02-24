Peter Parker "won't be relegated to the couch" in Marvel's Spider-Man 3

Actor Yuri Lowenthal, the voice behind Peter Parker in Insomanic's games, has confirmed the original Spider-Man won't be sidelined in the series' third chapter.

In conversation with The Direct, Lowenthal stated there were "very few things" he could say about Insomniac's yet to actually be announced next Spider-Man game right now, but assured fans that "Peter is not gone" by any means.

"He will be a part of the next game and he won't be relegated to the couch, I promise," Lowenthal said. Beware some Marvel's Spider-Man 2 spoilers below.

Those who have completed Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will know that the game ends with Peter Parker essentially handing the webby torch over to Miles Morales. While Miles as Spider-Man will take care of New York, Peter was going to focus more on his personal life with Mary Jane, and also build the Emily-May Foundation after it got fairly ripped to shreds during the fight with Venom.

The game then rounds out with two mid-credits scenes, clearly pathing the way for that third entry. The first of these scenes sees Norman Osborn - devastated by his son Harry's comatose state, and who blames the Spider-Men for ruining Harry's recovery - popping over to The Raft to visit Dr Octavius. He seems on course to become the Green Goblin, one of the Spider-Man series' main antagonists.

A second scene focusing on Miles' family introduces us very briefly to his mother's new boyfriend Albert Moon, and Albert's daughter, Cindy. Cindy Moon, for those unaware, is another person in the Marvel universe who gets bitten and given powers by a radioactive spider. She becomes the superhero Silk.

Guides writer Marie and I chatted at length about where the next game could go following Marvel's Spider-Man 2, and we theorised Miles may take Cindy under his wing and show her the Spidey ropes much like Peter did with him. At first we assumed this would mean Peter would have more of a 'cameo-like' role in the next game, but given what Lowenthal has said, it seems he may have a bigger role than first thought.

While Lowenthal's comments have sparked plenty of chatter, Marvel's Spider-Man 3 is perhaps still a way off. After all, the studio still has its Wolverine release in the works.

Wolverine was first teased back in 2021, during a PlayStation Showcase. At this time, the studio stated the game was still "very early in development". Last month, Insomniac's newly appointed studio head Chad Dezern acknowledged the "pent up excitement" around the game, but refrained from confirming or denying a 2025 release window for Wolverine.