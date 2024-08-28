Persona and Italian horror-inspired tactical RPG Demonschool gets last minute delay

Demonschool - the upcoming RPG inspired by Persona and Italian horror films - has been delayed.

The game was initially meant to release next month, on 13th September. However, after careful consideration, the team has decided to postpone the launch to ensure it reaches a higher standard.

"You never want to delay a game, but Demonschool means a lot to us. We've really put everything we have into this project, and as we got closer to release we realised that meeting the 13th September deadline would necessarily mean a game with less content than we originally envisioned," developer Necrosoft Games said today.

It continued to state the team could have shipped the game in September as originally planned, or delay it a touch to "allow us to manifest our bigger dreams into reality". It chose the latter.

"Realistically, the player would never have known. It still would've been a finished product. But we would have known that the game could have been more, and that's the game we want to share," it wrote, adding Demonschool's publisher Ysbryd had given everyone involved the flexibility to do this.

In the meantime, while work on Demonschool continues behind the scenes, Necrosoft Games will also be releasing some "short dev diaries" to keep everyone up to speed on what it is doing.

"We're sorry for those who are eagerly awaiting the game, but are very hopeful that all the extra content will be worth the wait," Necrosoft Games closed. "2024 has been a very trying year for the team, so we appreciate your understanding."

Demonschool is now targeting a release during the first quarter of 2025.

Image credit: Necrosoft Games

Our Ed gave the demo for Demonschool a whirl earlier this year, calling it a mix of Persona meets Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

"It's playful, funny, nostalgic, and spooky in equal measure and I can't wait for the full release," he wrote in his Demonschool Wishlisted feature from June.