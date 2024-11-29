Persona 3 Reload is down to £22.99 on Amazon for Black Friday

Atlus games have had quite a year, releasing two successful titles across two different franchises. Before we got Metaphor: ReFantazio, we were given Persona 3 Reload at the beginning of the year. You can now get a 60% discount on Persona 3 Reload at Amazon, that’s a price of just £22.99.

We enjoyed this game quite a bit when it came out. It was a decent rework of the original game from 2006 and managed to make the right tweaks in all the right places while still following the storyline of the original game quite closely.

In his review of the game shortly after it’s release, Eurogamer contributor Kaan Serin said: “What still impresses me about Persona 3 is how thematically consistent it stays throughout its many, many side stories. Almost everyone, dog included, is touched by death differently and that focus lets the initially archetypal characters grow in unexpected ways. Persona 3's form, more so than any other in the series, feeds into its ideas too, making you actively fear/accept/march toward death in every single hour.”

This Black Friday is a great chance to stock up on both of this year’s games from Atlus. You can pick up their most recent title, Metaphor: ReFantazio for £34.49 on PS5. The same deal is also available on Xbox.

Metaphor: ReFantazio became Atlus’ fastest-selling title of all time, reaching a million units by the end of its first day on sale. The game is also Atlus’ most-played title of 2024.

These are pretty crazy stats considering the developer already saw a great deal of success with Persona 3 Reload coming out earlier this year. That title took a few days longer to hit the million units mark, and its concurrent player count as of mid-October was a whole 30,000 players less than ReFantazio. Not bad for a new franchise.