Persona 3 Reload: Episode Aigis - The Answer will release in September

Persona 3 Reload: Episode Aigis - The Answer will release on 10th September, 2024.

The news came as part of the Persona Live Tour 2024 concert in Yokohama, during which developer Atlus confirmed when the "final set of content for the Expansion Pass" will be available across all platforms: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and last-gen consoles. It'll also be available for no extra cost to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers, too.

Here's a new – if disappointingly brief – teaser to mark the occasion:

Added to the main game 16 years ago with the release of Persona 3 FES, Episode Aigis – also known as The Answer when it was released in North America – is described as "a major post-ending DLC that expands the story of Persona 3 Reload and serves as a story epilogue".

"After unravelling the mysteries of the Dark Hour, fighting epic battles through Tartarus, and all the unforgettable events of Persona 3 Reload, the S.E.E.S. members find themselves trapped in a never-ending March 31st," Altus teases. "Journey through the Abyss of Time as Aigis, undertake new challenges, and uncover the cause of this strange fate and the truth of what happened on that day…"

If you don't have Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, the Persona 3 Reload: Expansion Pass is available for £29 (although the price varies across territories) and also includes the previously released Persona 5 Royal EX BGM Set, Persona 4 Golden EX BGM Set, and Velvet Costume & BGM Set.

Persona 3 Reload, released earlier this year, was initially criticised for not including all the extras from various past versions of the game to provide a complete experience.

This revised version of Episode Aigis will include some differences, however, including a few tweaked lines of dialogue, a "completely new aspect" to its core dungeon adding to exploration elements, and a generally faster pace thanks to improvements from Reload.