Peripeteia offers beguiling, maddening cyberpunk beauty

Yellow paint; waypoints; sparkling particles lighting the path forward. According to some, modern games have become reluctant to let players off the leash. So conspicuous has the level designer’s hand become when guiding players that the fundamental act of eye-widening discovery has been dumbed down, reduced to little more than scripted vista reveals. So, what happens when you set players free, providing minimal steering in a vast and potentially confusing 3D setting? You might get a game like the indie immersive sim, Peripeteia, a thriller that trusts you to find your own way in an abyssal cyberpunk sprawl.

Peripeteia Developer: Ninth Exodus

Ninth Exodus Publisher: Ninth Exodus

Ninth Exodus Platform: Played on PC

Played on PC Availability: Out on 21st February on PC early access (Steam)

Those who have become exasperated with overt hand-holding seem to be precisely the audience developer Ninth Exodus is courting. The Steam page for Peripeteia reads, "have you found yourself hungering for a sense of survival, accomplishment, and player choice long absent from this dark and belied industry?" If you nod your head along to any of that then this game (out today in early access), may be for you (and fans of 2021's Cruelty Squad would also do well to check it out, too).

You play as Marie, a cyborg who wakes up with little recollection of herself or this near-future dystopian version of Poland. Her first mission is to track down a lucrative bulb for a junker called Filemon. Such is the frankly preposterous scale of this city it can frequently feel like you're trying to find a needle in the haystack — searching for the key item or interaction which moves the story along. The game feels like an id Tech 3 fever dream, driven by a strange and unstable kind of logic, albeit grounded by an impressive spatial coherence.

Alongside admirably flexible, if frustratingly janky, first-person traversal, you'll do lots of fiddling about with one of the grottiest (complimentary) inventories I've ever seen in a video game, as if it has been beamed directly out of 1999's Garage: Bad Dream Adventure, held together with little more than gaffer tape.

There are choices to make about which factions to befriend (brilliantly named dissidents like The Subculturalists, a ruling militarised force, and more). These choices are made and delivered via crude but stylish dialogue boxes and unceremonious, hyper-violent action. This is another way the game takes a hands-off approach. You're never quite sure when you are about to do something momentous. Such crucial moments are hardly signposted: they just kind of happen, over in the blink eye before the game thrusts you down another sewer of immense, unfathomably vast pipework whose effluence is rendered in queasy Matrix green.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ninth Exodus

Image credit: Eurogamer/Ninth Exodus

Still, I'm conscious of overselling what Peripeteia offers. Even in its early hours, the game can be maddeningly obtuse, bugs abound, enemy AI isn't great, and I'm not sold on the odd waifu stylings of protagonist, Marie.

Yet, the moments this game conjures as you navigate the various strata of its crumbling, vertiginous megacity, stumbling across sights capable of filling you simultaneously with dread and awe are superbly powerful. These feelings arrive because developer Ninth Exodus is committed to letting you make your own path through its cold and alienating world.