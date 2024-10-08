Ideal PS5 TV gets a big discount at Amazon in the October Prime Day sales

Still on the hunt for the perfect TV for your PS5? As part of the October Prime Day Sale, Amazon has dropped the price of the 2024 65" LG Evo C4 4K OLED Smart TV to £1756.55, a massive £940 off its usual £2700 (see in the US for $1496.99, or the LG C3 Series 65" for $1297).

The LG Evo C4 is a top performer, earning high praise in our sister guides at IGN for best 4K TV, best gaming TV, and best TV for PlayStation 5. It's a fantastic choice for the PS5 Pro, with its powerful hardware delivering consistent 4K at 60-120fps.

FYI: It's a great choice for the standard PS5 as well. But if you're looking for something more budget-friendly, the LG Evo C3 55" 4K OLED Smart TV is now available for £949 (down from £1599). With only minor differences between the two C series models, most buyers will likely find the savings worth it—though keep in mind the smaller size.

Not convinced by the £1000 TVs? How about the Hisense E7 PRO 55" QLED 4K Gaming TV, now down to £445 from £800? It's HDMI 2.1 ready, making it great for PS5. Whatever deal you go for, you're sure to snag a great price during the Prime Day sales.

LG Evo C4 vs C3 OLED TVs: The Ultimate PS5 Pro Companions

The LG Evo C4 is the latest in LG's C-series OLEDs, offering a big upgrade over LED LCDs with perfect blacks, infinite contrast, and faster response times. The Evo panel boosts brightness for a fully immersive 4K HDR experience.

For gamers, the C4 is a powerhouse. Its four HDMI 2.1 ports support up to 144Hz at 4K resolution, making it an excellent match for the PS5 Pro, Xbox Series X, and high-end PCs. With features like variable refresh rate (VRR), including NVIDIA G-SYNC, and auto low latency mode (ALLM), it ensures ultra-smooth and responsive gameplay. On PC, chroma 4:4:4 support guarantees sharp text clarity, making it equally suited for work and play.

But, if you're on a budget, the LG Evo C3 is a solid choice. It doesn’t match the C4's brightness but still offers OLED perks like perfect blacks, instant response times, and 4K gaming at 120Hz. While it's not ideal for bright rooms, it’s a fantastic value for gamers and movie lovers.

The C4 is a cutting-edge, future-proof OLED, while the C3 delivers high-end gaming at a more affordable price, making it a great companion for the PS5 Pro.

Looking for more top gaming deals during October Prime Day? We've also covered the best deal ever on Xbox Expansion SSDs, alongside the best micro SD card for Switch going on sale again.