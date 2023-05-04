PC Xbox app adds collections based on game length

The Xbox app for Windows PC has been updated with new collections on the Home screen with categories that list quick games to play.

A selection of the longest games on offer is also available, listed by average gameplay times.

Also included is the ability to filter the all games view by accessibility features, so games with said features can be more easily found. This brings the PC app in-line with the Xbox console.

Watch on YouTube Newscast: Can Microsoft's Activision Blizzard deal appeal succeed?

In September last year, Microsoft officially integrated website HowLongToBeat to display the average completion times of games. It appears this is now powering the new collections.

Meanwhile, back in October 2021, Microsoft added accessibility tags on Xbox. These are now used for the new filter options.

In addition to these features, this latest update includes some bug fixes. Full update notes can be found here.

Earlier this week, Microsoft began rolling out its new dashboard for Xbox consoles that improves the visibility of the background.